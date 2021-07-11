IRSA releases 291,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 291,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 326,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.45 feet, which was 54.45 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 171,100 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1155.30 feet, which was 117.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,100 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 180,800, 137,400 and 30,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 39,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.