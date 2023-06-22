Open Menu

IRSA Releases 291,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IRSA releases 291,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 291,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.23 feet and was 66.23 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 191,200 cusecs and 148,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.30 feet, which was 106.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 60,900 cusecs and 10,900 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 171,400, 126,100, 79,400 and 30,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 39,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

