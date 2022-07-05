UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 291680 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

IRSA releases 291680 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 291680 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 422644 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1110.75 feet, which was 60.

75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 40864 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 132408 ,108851 and 54035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 47300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 86780 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

36 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

1 hour ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

1 hour ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.