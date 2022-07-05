IRSA releases 291680 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 291680 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 422644 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1110.75 feet, which was 60.

75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 40864 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 132408 ,108851 and 54035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 47300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 86780 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.