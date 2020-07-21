UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 291,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 291,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 291,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 334,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.65 feet, which was 71.65 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 181,700 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1227.00 feet, which was 187.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 31,100 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 216,600, 190,800 and 67,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 54,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 35,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

6 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

17 minutes ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

28 minutes ago

Blast in Quetta Bazaar leaves one dead, seven othe ..

34 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 26 ..

50 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.