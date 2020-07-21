IRSA releases 291,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 291,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 334,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.65 feet, which was 71.65 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 181,700 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1227.00 feet, which was 187.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 31,100 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 216,600, 190,800 and 67,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 54,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 35,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.