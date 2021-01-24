UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 29,200 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

IRSA releases 29,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 29,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,700 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.10 feet, which was 133.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 35,200, 21,800 and 15,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

43 seconds ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

16 minutes ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

46 minutes ago

Reimagined ADSW concludes with global commitment t ..

1 hour ago

Over 12,000 new coronavirus cases in Germany

1 hour ago

China announces 80 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.