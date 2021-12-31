IRSA releases 29209 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 29209 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 33749 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1430.46 feet, which was 38.46 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16400 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.10 feet, which was 70.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7140 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 15285, 17298 and 31525 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5909 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.