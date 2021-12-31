UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 29209 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 29209 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 29209 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 33749 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1430.46 feet, which was 38.46 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16400 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.10 feet, which was 70.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7140 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 15285, 17298 and 31525 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5909 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

45 minutes ago
 vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

56 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

1 hour ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.