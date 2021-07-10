UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 292,300 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 292,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1437.20 feet, which was 53.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 156,800 and 155,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.40 feet, which was 116.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,300 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,400, 138,800 and 30,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 34,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 33,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

