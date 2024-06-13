Open Menu

IRSA Releases 292,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 292,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 292,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 225,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1446.34 feet and was 48.34 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 88,500 cusecs and 125,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1183.90 feet, which was 135.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,300 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 187,200, 153,200, 115,400 and 57,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 64,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

