IRSA Releases 292,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 292,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 311,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 163,700 cusecs and 162,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1189.20 feet, which was 139.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 172,900, 201,000 and 498,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 53,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 35,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

