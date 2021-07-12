IRSA releases 293,300 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) released 293,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 349,200 cusecs on Monday.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1440.75 feet, which was 56.75 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 183,300 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1156.55 feet, which was 118.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,300 and 19,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 172,000, 137,400 and 30,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 48,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.