UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 293,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

IRSA releases 293,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) released 293,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 349,200 cusecs on Monday.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1440.75 feet, which was 56.75 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 183,300 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1156.55 feet, which was 118.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,300 and 19,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 172,000, 137,400 and 30,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 48,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

35 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

53 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.