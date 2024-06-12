IRSA Releases 293,600 Cusecs Water
June 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 293,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 199,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1448.80 feet and was 50.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 75,100 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.00 feet, which was 136.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 40,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 183,100, 149,700, 115,400 and 63,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 54,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
