IRSA releases 293,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 293,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 418,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1497.60 feet, which was 113.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 212,400 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1182.15 feet, which was 144.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,600 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 159,600, 151,700 and 70,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 35,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 77,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.