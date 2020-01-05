IRSA releases 29,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 29,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 42,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.64 feet, which was 92.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,900 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.

75 feet, which was 136.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,900 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 18,500, 20,600 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, 6,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.455 million acre feet.