IRSA Releases 295,100 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 295,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 295,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1452.71 feet and was 54.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,100 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.05 feet, which was 136.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 40,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 178,000, 150,800, 118,700, and 69,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 51,800 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala

