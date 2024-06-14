IRSA Releases 295,300 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 295,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 257,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1445.06 feet and was 47.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 101,300 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1183.20 feet, which was 133.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,400 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 169,200, 153,600, 104,000 and 53,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 74,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
