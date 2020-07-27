UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 295,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

IRSA releases 295,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 295,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 292,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.22 feet, which was 73.22 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 150,300 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1228.80 feet, which was 188.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 31,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 197,500, 175,300 and 61,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 47,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

