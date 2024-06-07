IRSA releases 295,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 295,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 279,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.87 feet and was 64.87 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 188,600 cusecs and 185,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.45 feet, which was 138.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 189,200, 151,300, 124,300 and 66,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 85,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.