IRSA releases 295,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 295,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 347,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1542.70 feet, which was 144.70 feet higher than its dead level 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 168,800 cusecs and outflow as 157,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.85 feet, which was 115.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 147,700, 135,600 and 138,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 59,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.