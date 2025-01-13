IRSA Releases 29,600 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 29,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,5000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.71 feet and was 78.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.05 feet, which was 84.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 22,000, 14,500, 2,000 and 5,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 29,600 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Court awarded nine year jail to drug dealer12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in murder case12 minutes ago
-
Upgraduation of 45 BHUs to provide modern health facilities12 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held12 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui urges separation of dialogue, judicial matters12 minutes ago
-
Youth stabbed to death in Haripur12 minutes ago
-
Renowned filmmaker Sarwar Bhatti passes away52 minutes ago
-
11 gambler nabbed52 minutes ago
-
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 171 hour ago
-
OEC launches IT& Japanese language internship program2 hours ago
-
AJK's longest bridge takes shape: Rs. 5 Billion Mirpur-Islamgarh project begins15 hours ago