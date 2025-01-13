Open Menu

IRSA Releases 29,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 29,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,5000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.71 feet and was 78.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.05 feet, which was 84.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 22,000, 14,500, 2,000 and 5,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

