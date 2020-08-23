IRSA releases 296,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 296,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 366,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1542.93 feet, which was 146.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 208,100 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1238.35 feet, which was 198.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 208,500, 235,600 and 55,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 44,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 67,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.