IRSA Releases 29,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 29,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 29,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.12 feet and was 76.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.20 feet, which was 106.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 13,600, 19,200, 19,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

