IRSA Releases 297,200 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 297,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 343,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.00 feet which was 143.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 211,800 cusecs and 182,400 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.75 feet, which was 153.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,500 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 207,100, 188,200, 253,200 and 210,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 47,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 297,200 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of renowned civil servant GM Sikandar3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shines at INSO-2025 with stellar medal haul53 minutes ago
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history11 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat11 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing11 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law12 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry12 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik12 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately12 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education12 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock12 hours ago