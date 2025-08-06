Open Menu

IRSA Releases 297,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 297,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 297,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 343,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.00 feet which was 143.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 211,800 cusecs and 182,400 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.75 feet, which was 153.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,500 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 207,100, 188,200, 253,200 and 210,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 47,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

