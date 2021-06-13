UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 297,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 297,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 297,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 456,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1454.52 feet, which was 70.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 225,000 and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1136.40 feet, which was 98.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 78,700 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,600, 141,200 and 79,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 78,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 45,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

