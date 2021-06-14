IRSA releases 298,200 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 298,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 444,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1458.85 feet, which was 74.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 216,600 and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.95 feet, which was 101.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 74,400 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 144,700, 144,700 and 31,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 77,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 46,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.