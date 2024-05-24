Open Menu

IRSA Releases 298,300 Cusecs Water

Published May 24, 2024

IRSA releases 298,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 298,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 335,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.84 feet and was 70.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 126,200 cusecs and 115,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1179.55 feet, which was 129.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 65,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 165,000, 125,500, 73,700, and 26,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 93,500 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 29,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

