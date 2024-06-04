IRSA Releases 298,800 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 298,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 262,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.40 feet and was 66.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 96,600 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.60 feet, which was 138.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 183,800, 138,700, 158,000 and 90,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
