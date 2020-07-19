IRSA releases 299,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 299,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 314,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.48 feet, which was 69.48 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 168,300 cusecs and outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1226.40 feet, which was 186.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 211,300, 197,100 and 74,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 52,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 28,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.