IRSA Releases 300,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 300,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 300,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 375,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 300,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 375,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462:82 feet, which was 76.82 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 178,100 cusecs and outflow as 136,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.45 feet, which was 175.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 166,500, 171,800 and 47,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 79,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

