Open Menu

IRSA Releases 300,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 300,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 300,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 316,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.79 feet and was 117.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 149,100 cusecs and 180,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.00 feet, which was 153.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 190,500, 186,600, 153,700 and 87,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 38,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

2 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

2 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

3 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

3 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

3 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

3 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan