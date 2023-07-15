IRSA releases 300,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 300,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 316,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.79 feet and was 117.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 149,100 cusecs and 180,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.00 feet, which was 153.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 190,500, 186,600, 153,700 and 87,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 38,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.