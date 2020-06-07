UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 300,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

IRSA releases 300,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 300,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.43 feet, which was 55.43 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 106,400 cusecs and outflow as 115,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1208.10 feet, which was 168.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,200 cusecs and 80,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,300, 140,600 and 63,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 64,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

17 minutes ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

1 hour ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

2 hours ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.