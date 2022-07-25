UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 300999 Cusecs Water

Published July 25, 2022

IRSA releases 300999 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 300999 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 300999 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1138.10 feet, which was 88.

01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 35094 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 150257, 150257 and 179498 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 66000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 84999 released from the Chenab River at Marala.

