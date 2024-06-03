IRSA Releases 301,500 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 301,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1466.14 feet and was 68.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 97,600 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.70 feet, which was 138.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 53,600 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 159,200, 149,200, 158,500 and 86,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 79,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
