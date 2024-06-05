IRSA releases 301,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 301,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 288,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1463.70 feet and was 65.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 107,000 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.60 feet, which was 138.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 191,700, 146,500, 141,600 and 91,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 83,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.