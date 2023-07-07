IRSA releases 302,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 302,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 390,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.24 feet and was 117.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 215,500 cusecs and 170,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1189.50 feet, which was 139.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 204,600, 184,200, 146,100 and 80,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 58,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 41,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.