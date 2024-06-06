Open Menu

IRSA Releases 302,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:30 AM

IRSA releases 302,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 302,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 299,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1463.50 feet and was 65.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 111,600 cusecs and 115,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.60 feet, which was 138.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 184,300, 147,600, 124,300 and 84,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 88,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

2 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

11 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

11 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

11 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

11 hours ago
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

11 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

11 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

11 hours ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

11 hours ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan