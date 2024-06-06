IRSA releases 302,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 302,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 299,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1463.50 feet and was 65.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 111,600 cusecs and 115,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.60 feet, which was 138.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 184,300, 147,600, 124,300 and 84,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 88,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.