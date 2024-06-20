Open Menu

IRSA Releases 303,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

IRSA releases 303,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 303,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 369,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,454.75 feet and was 56.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 175,000 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,180.

65 feet, which was 132.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrages was recorded as 157,800, 161,200, 111,400 and 46,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 92,600 cusecs water was released at Nowshera and 25,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan