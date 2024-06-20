IRSA releases 303,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 303,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 369,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,454.75 feet and was 56.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 175,000 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,180.

65 feet, which was 132.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrages was recorded as 157,800, 161,200, 111,400 and 46,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 92,600 cusecs water was released at Nowshera and 25,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.