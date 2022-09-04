IRSA releases 303,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 303,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 176,000 cusecs and 175,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.55 feet, which was 138.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 25,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 173,700, 209,500 and 544,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 61,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 27,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.