IRSA Releases 30,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 30,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.46 feet and was 92.46 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.90 feet, which was 67.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,900 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 13,000, 13,800, 14,900 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

