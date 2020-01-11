IRSA releases 30,400 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 30,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 30,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1480.90 feet, which was 94.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1178.

50 feet, which was 138.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,100 cusecs and 1,400 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 28,300, 18,000 and 11,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 7,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 5.655 million acre feet