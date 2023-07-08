IRSA releases 304,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 304,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 410,7700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.19 feet and was 119.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 220,400 cusecs and 170,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.40 feet, which was 141.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 66,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 244,200, 186,800, 147,800 and 82,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 64,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 38,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.