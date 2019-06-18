IRSA releases 304,200 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 304,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 304,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1394.06 feet, which was 8.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 100,200 cusecs while outflow as 98,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1157.10 feet, which was 117.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,200 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 153,600, 157,000 and 27,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 55,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.