IRSA Releases 304,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 304,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 393,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.79 feet and was 139.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 218,600 cusecs and 172,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1229.35 feet, which was 179.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 198,800, 357,500, 443,400 and 144,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 60,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

