IRSA Releases 305,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 305,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 305,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 281,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.83 feet and was 46.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 117,300 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.45 feet, which was 134.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,000 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 159,900, 153,500, 104,000 and 48,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

