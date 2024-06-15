IRSA Releases 305,100 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 305,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 281,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.83 feet and was 46.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 117,300 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.45 feet, which was 134.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,000 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 159,900, 153,500, 104,000 and 48,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AK Radio Mirpur, FM 101.04 resume transmissions from rehabilitated studios11 hours ago
-
CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah12 hours ago
-
Cantt board Wah finalizes offal disposal plan for Eidul Azha12 hours ago
-
Dengue larvae found at 650 locations in ICT12 hours ago
-
ICT admin ensures cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha12 hours ago
-
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz ..12 hours ago
-
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details12 hours ago
-
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory12 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha12 hours ago
-
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate12 hours ago
-
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes12 hours ago
-
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter12 hours ago