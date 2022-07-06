UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 306576 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 306576 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 306576 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 445498 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.70 feet, which was 63.

07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 45722 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160166 ,121315 and 54035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 50300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 91276 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

7 minutes ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

19 minutes ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

33 minutes ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

54 minutes ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.