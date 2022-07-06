IRSA releases 306576 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 306576 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 445498 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.70 feet, which was 63.

07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 45722 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160166 ,121315 and 54035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 50300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 91276 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.