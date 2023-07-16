IRSA releases 306,600 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 306,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 331,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.93 feet and was 116.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 158,700 cusecs and 180,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1204.40 feet, which was 154.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 56,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 201,700, 172,000, 146,500 and 82,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 47,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.