IRSA Releases 306,800 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 306,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 318,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.00 feet which was 144.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 205,300 cusecs and 204,900 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.25 feet, which was 155.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,900 cusecs and 7,300 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 273,100, 167,300, 160,500 and 102,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 33,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
