Open Menu

IRSA Releases 30,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

IRSA releases 30,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 30,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1472.05 feet and was 74.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.80 feet, which was 82.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 16,900, 15,200, 20,600 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

11 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

12 minutes ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

1 hour ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

1 hour ago
 Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

14 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

14 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan