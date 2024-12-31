IRSA Releases 30,800 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 30,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1472.05 feet and was 74.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.80 feet, which was 82.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 16,900, 15,200, 20,600 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
