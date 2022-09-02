IRSA releases 309,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 309,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 328,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 168,900 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.45 feet, which was 137.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 187,000, 416,500 and 531,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 75,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 26,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.