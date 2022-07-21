IRSA releases 311717 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 311717 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 350166 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1132.25 feet, which was 82.

25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 36749 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 156392, 181324 and 174120 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 48000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 56286 released from the Chenab River at Marala