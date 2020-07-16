UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 311,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 311,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 311,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 292,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1456.70 feet, which was 70.56 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 148,000 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1225.65 feet, which was 185.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 221,600, 198,200 and 66,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

7 minutes ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

17 minutes ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

1 hour ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.