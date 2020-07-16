IRSA releases 311,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 311,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 292,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1456.70 feet, which was 70.56 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 148,000 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1225.65 feet, which was 185.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 221,600, 198,200 and 66,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.